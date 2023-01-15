Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.44

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and traded as high as $26.88. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 7,715 shares changing hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

