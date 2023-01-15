Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $24.91 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
