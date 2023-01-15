Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $24.91 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 487,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,948,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.