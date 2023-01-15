Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

PEYUF stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

