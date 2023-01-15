Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.7 %
PEYUF stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.27.
Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.