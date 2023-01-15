PlayDapp Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and approximately $33.41 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

