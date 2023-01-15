Pocket Network (POKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.13 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $61.13 million and approximately $775,524.24 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

