Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris comprises about 6.4% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.28% of Polaris worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 66,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

