Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.27.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $349.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $504.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.13 and a 200-day moving average of $335.85.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after buying an additional 139,383 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 388.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 501.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

