Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $147,188.02 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

