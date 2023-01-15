Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,025 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $31,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

PBH opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.