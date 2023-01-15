Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.