Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,370 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Peabody Energy makes up 3.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,682,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.