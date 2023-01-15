Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $464,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $178.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

