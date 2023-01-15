Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

