Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.