Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 177,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.85.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

