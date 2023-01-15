Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $5.82 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000. Tidewater accounts for about 7.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.64% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 306,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 21,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,086,902.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $39.05 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

