Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Reaches $3.07 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00021744 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $83.07 million and $3.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00043504 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017953 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00233307 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.44086473 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,795,965.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

