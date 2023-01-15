ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $94.64

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and traded as low as $94.00. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $94.56, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Stories

