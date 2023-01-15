ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.74

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.74 and traded as high as $57.42. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 5,643 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EET. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 10.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

