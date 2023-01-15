PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

