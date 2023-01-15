Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,709 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Qualys worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,159 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

