Quantfury Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $58,851.57 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.62 or 0.00046421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $96.20 million and approximately $58,851.57 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.61368389 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,765.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

