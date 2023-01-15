Quantum Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,638 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Airbnb by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 202,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,522 shares of company stock worth $57,269,913 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

