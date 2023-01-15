Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 0.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 86.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 117.4% in the third quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

MRVL opened at $40.67 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

