Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 525 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,194,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

