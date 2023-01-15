Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.7% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.43.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $538.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

