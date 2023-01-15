Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:SNOW opened at $140.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.34.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.