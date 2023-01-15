Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,762,483 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ opened at $71.65 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

