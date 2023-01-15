Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $403,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 79,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.41, for a total value of $26,706,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,541,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,728,799,172.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Shares of LLY opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

