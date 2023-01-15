Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

