Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Airgain worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Insider Activity at Airgain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $54,772.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Airgain Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.