Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

SYK stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

