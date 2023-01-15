Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $375.52 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.64.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

