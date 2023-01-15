Quantum Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 595,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,333,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 423,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 265,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,116 shares of company stock worth $3,487,080 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

