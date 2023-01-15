Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.0% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOW opened at $414.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

