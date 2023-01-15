Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 531 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of RLI opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.95 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

