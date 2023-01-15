QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 22.3% Higher This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $49.10 million and $9.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

