QUASA Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $103.19 million and $39,506.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133275 USD and is down -12.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,738.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

