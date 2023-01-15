QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $109.09 million and approximately $88,770.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133828 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48,059.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

