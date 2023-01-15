Quilter Plc Buys 798 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $154.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

