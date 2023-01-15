Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up approximately 2.2% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.34% of Ares Management worth $61,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ares Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,720,045.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,661 shares of company stock valued at $97,818,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

