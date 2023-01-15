Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $258.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

