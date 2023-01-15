Quilter Plc Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

