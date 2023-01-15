Quilter Plc Has $31.39 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,078 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

ADBE opened at $344.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.01 and a 200-day moving average of $348.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

