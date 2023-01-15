Quilter Plc Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

General Mills stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

