Quilter Plc Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

TMUS opened at $149.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

