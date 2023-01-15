Quilter Plc Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,194,071. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

