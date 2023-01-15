Quilter Plc Sells 26,182 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

