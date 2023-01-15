Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.84 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $73.84 million and $7.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.87 or 0.01455833 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007512 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029235 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.01770207 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

