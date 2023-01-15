Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 151,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 62.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

