Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

